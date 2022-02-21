Over the last seven days, Sheffield has experienced some fairly extreme weather, as storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin battered the UK, bringing with them downpours and gale force winds.

This week, things look a lot different, with the weather expected to be much calmer, though sunshine may not be on the horizon just yet.

Here is what the weather will be like in Sheffield this weekend

Temperatures will remain in the single digits for the most part, but wind speeds will be down and there’s little chance of rain this week.

Here is the Met Office forecast for Sheffield from February 22-27

Tuesday 22 – There’s a high chance of rain from 9am-11am, and a chance of showers again at 1.00pm and 5.00pm. Temperatures will remain between 8-10C for most of the day with a real feel of 5C, dropping to 6C in the evening with a real feel of 3C. Wind speeds will drop from 41mph in the morning to around 20mph in the evening, and there will be sunny spells throughout the day.

Wednesday 23 – No rain is expected, and the weather is likely to be cloudy all day. Temperatures will range from 4C in the morning to 10C by 3pm before dropping again in the evening – real feel will range from 1C to 6C throughout the day. Wind speeds will start 19mph in the morning and increase to 39mph by 9pm.

Thursday 24 – Expect rain at 3am – hardly the worst time for it, a slight chance of showers again at 3.00pm. Temperatures will stay around 3C to 5C all day with a real feel of 1C to -2C. The day will be overcast and cloudy.

Friday 25 – A sunny morning from around 9.00am will slowly give way to cloudy skies. There will be highs of 8C and lows of 4C, with a real feel between -2C and -5C.

Saturday 26 – It will be cloudy all day with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures will stay between 4C and 8C with a real feel of 0C to 6C. Wind speeds will range from 21mph-32mph.