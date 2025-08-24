Forecasters are expecting ‘bands of rain’ as Sheffield could finally see some wetter weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With parts of the city still under a Yorkshire Water hosepipe ban, forecasters are now saying parts of the country could see heavy rain over the next couple of weeks, and Sheffield looks set to see rain from late next week.

Sheffield could see rain accoding to forecasts. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

In its latest long range forecast for the UK, for the period for Thursday, August 28 until Saturday, September 6, the Met Office says: “Low pressure is expected to largely dominate through this period, bringing bands of rain or showers to most if not all parts from time to time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some heavy rain is possible at times, especially in the west, but this possibly occurring more widely at times. Periods of windier weather are also likely.

“Confidence in the details remains on the low side, something not untypical at this time of year, largely due to the potential for further systems to develop in the tropical Atlantic, which can have profound knock-on effects on the weather patterns upstream of and over the UK.”

Met Office forecasts specific to Sheffield are currently only available up to Friday - and they are currently predicting some rainfall for Wednesday and Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the current Met Office forecast, Wednesday afternoon is expected to see light showers from late afternoon. The BBC forecasts light rain from 11am until 6pm. Then Friday is set to see similar from 10am until 4pm.

The BBC forecast is also expecting light rain on September 1, September 2, September 4 and September 5.

Parts of Sheffield supplied by Yorkshire Water have been hit by a hosepipe ban since July 11. The parts of the city served by Severn Trent Water, largely in the south east of the city, are not covered by the ban.