Sheffield could be hit by rain as forecaster’s warn a hurricane is set to affect the city’s weather.

Latest long range forecasts from the Met Office say that Hurricane Erin is the latest weather system on their radar, and warn it could see wind and rain across northern England later this month.

Sheffield is set to see wetter weather in the fall out from Hurricane Erin. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Forecasters say a deep area of low pressure is set to develop in the Northern Atlantic, linked to Hurricane Erin.

In their forecast for Saturday, August 23 to Monday, September 1, the Met Office states: “High pressure is likely to be the dominant feature at first, bringing widely fine and dry weather whilst an on-shore flow leads to rather cool conditions in parts of the North East.

“Whilst this is happening a deep area of low pressure is likely to develop in the North Atlantic. This is linked to Hurricane Erin, which is expected to start to bring a change in weather to the UK, though the timing of this is uncertain.

“From early to mid-week, high pressure may become increasingly eroded from the west as low pressure and frontal systems start to move in from the Atlantic, leading to more changeable conditions with spells of rain through the remainder of the week. Temperatures likely warm or very warm to start before trending towards average.”

The only detailed forecasts for Sheffield for that period currently run until Sunday, August 24, when they expect cloudy conditions and light wind.

The city is currently under water restrictions after the dry summer, with a hosepipe plan in place in the Yorkshire Water area, which could run into next year.