Watch as Sheffield Star reporter donates a pint of blood for the first time

It only takes one hour to save up to three lives - watch as our reporter tries it for herself.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 25th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
The Star reporter Kirsty Hamilton visited the Sheffield Blood Donor Centre on Church Street in the city centre to gain some first-hand experience about the donation process. 

As if the first time donating isn’t daunting enough, the whole event was captured on video to highlight just how simple and easy it is to donate blood and help to save lives. In fact, Kirsty said the "hardest part was eating three packets of crisps within an hour".

NHS Blood and Transplant needs close to 5,000 blood donors every single day in England. To find out more about donating blood, please visit Give Blood and NHS Blood and Transplant websites.

