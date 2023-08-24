News you can trust since 1887
Attercliffe fire: New photos as firefighters remain at scene of dramatic Sheffield recycling centre blaze

Officers remain on scene today ensuring the waste fire is fully extinguished

Alastair Ulke
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:52 BST

Firefighters remain on scene at a Sheffield recycling centre today after a dramatic blaze broke out on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were scrambled to the Biffa Salmon Pastures Collections Unit on Warren Street at 8.40am on Wednesday, August 23 after flames engulfed a huge pile of waste.

Two fire appliances remains at the scene on Warren Street in Sheffield today (August 24) dealing with a blaze at a recycling site. Two fire appliances remains at the scene on Warren Street in Sheffield today (August 24) dealing with a blaze at a recycling site.
At least six crews spent much of the day battling the blaze, and smoke could be seen billowing out across the city for hours.

Today (Thursday, August 24), a fire engine and a high-volume pump remain on scene ensuring the waste fire is fully extinguished.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once it is completely out.

