Officers remain on scene today ensuring the waste fire is fully extinguished

Firefighters remain on scene at a Sheffield recycling centre today after a dramatic blaze broke out on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were scrambled to the Biffa Salmon Pastures Collections Unit on Warren Street at 8.40am on Wednesday, August 23 after flames engulfed a huge pile of waste.

Two fire appliances remains at the scene on Warren Street in Sheffield today (August 24) dealing with a blaze at a recycling site.

At least six crews spent much of the day battling the blaze, and smoke could be seen billowing out across the city for hours.

Today (Thursday, August 24), a fire engine and a high-volume pump remain on scene ensuring the waste fire is fully extinguished.