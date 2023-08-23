News you can trust since 1887
Attercliffe fire: Dramatic photos show firefighters tackle blaze at Sheffield recycling centre

Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from a fire at an industrial site in Attercliffe.

Kirsty Hamilton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:18 BST

Firefighters descended on an industrial site near the Sheffield city centre to tackle an inferno that erupted this morning (August 23). Here’s everything we know so far. 

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8.41am to reports of a blaze at a waste management company on Warren Street, in Attercliffe, where "a large amount of waste" was on fire.

Eyewitnesses have reported that the fire is at the Biffa Salmon Pastures Collections Unit, run by the waste management firm Biffa.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the site for miles across the city earlier today, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it expects to be on the scene for some time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire service said: "We currently have six fire crews at the scene. Crews are likely to be there for a while. An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the fire is completely out."

Anyone living or working near to the fire has been advised to avoid the area where possible, and to keep windows and doors shut due to the smoke. 

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were seen at the site after being called for assistance by the fire service to help manage traffic. 

On their website, Biffa say they offer a range of safe, cost-efficient and sustainable household waste collection, disposal and recycling services for over 30 local authorities across the UK.

Here are photos from the incident.

Photos shared with the Star and taken by our reporter, David Walsh, have shown extent of a large blaze in Attercliffe, Sheffield.

Photos shared with the Star and taken by our reporter, David Walsh, have shown extent of a large blaze in Attercliffe, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue firefighters tackle the blaze off Attercliffe Road. Photo: SYFR

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue firefighters tackle the blaze off Attercliffe Road. Photo: SYFR

The fire is believed to be at Biffa Salmon Pastures Collections Unit, a commercial waste collection depot, at an industrial site on Warren Street. Photo: SYFR

The fire is believed to be at Biffa Salmon Pastures Collections Unit, a commercial waste collection depot, at an industrial site on Warren Street. Photo: SYFR

Firefighters have described the incident as a 'large fire', and advise nearby residents to keep their windows closed. Picture: David Walsh, National World

Firefighters have described the incident as a 'large fire', and advise nearby residents to keep their windows closed. Picture: David Walsh, National World

