The Army bomb squad was deployed to a Sheffield suburb, following the discovery of a hand grenade at a property.

The device was discovered at a property in Walkley Road, Walkley last night (Monday, November 25, 2024), leading to emergency services being alerted and the road being closed for a time.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We were called to Walkley Road in Sheffield shortly before 6.10pm on Monday (November 25) following reports a hand grenade had been found inside a home in the street.

A hand grenade was discovered at a property in Walkley Road, Walkley, last night (Monday, November 25, 2024). Stock picture of the Army's Explosive Ordnance Device Team for illustrative purposes | 3rd party

“We attended the scene alongside the Army's Explosive Ordnance Device Team (EOD) who confirmed the grenade was not live and did not pose any threat.

“The de-commissioned grenade was taken away by the EOD.

“A scene was in place throughout the incident which was stood down shortly before 10pm.”