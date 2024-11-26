Walkley Road: Army's explosive ordnance team dispatched to Sheffield suburb after hand grenade discovery
The device was discovered at a property in Walkley Road, Walkley last night (Monday, November 25, 2024), leading to emergency services being alerted and the road being closed for a time.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We were called to Walkley Road in Sheffield shortly before 6.10pm on Monday (November 25) following reports a hand grenade had been found inside a home in the street.
“We attended the scene alongside the Army's Explosive Ordnance Device Team (EOD) who confirmed the grenade was not live and did not pose any threat.
“The de-commissioned grenade was taken away by the EOD.
“A scene was in place throughout the incident which was stood down shortly before 10pm.”
