Sobs echoed out across a courtroom as it was revealed that a shameless Rotherham paedophile still does not accept full responsibility for the heinous sexual crimes he subjected teenage girls to.

The girls Robert Geddes preyed upon have endured a painfully long wait for justice, spanning decades, during which they have entered into adulthood and had their own children.

In statements read to Sheffield Crown Court, both survivors detailed how the pervasive and enduring effect of Geddes’ heinous crimes has tainted their experiences of motherhood, instilling within them a fear that their beloved kids could become a victim to the type of predatory paedophile who stole their childhood away from them.

In addition to the ordeal of giving evidence to a jury, the courageous young women were also forced to hear of Geddes’ continued denials in relation to some of his offending, as told to the author of his pre-sentence report.

During an emotionally-charged hearing held on November 22, 2024, cries and sighs of disbelief emanated from the packed public gallery, containing the complainants and their loved ones, as discussions concerning Geddes’ pre-sentence report took place.

The court heard how, even when accepting some of the sexual abuse he has been convicted of, Geddes still sought to ‘blame’ the child in question.

Judge Peter Hampton said he did not believe Geddes was, in any way, ‘genuinely remorseful’.

“You are a perverted and dangerous man, in my view” he told Geddes, adding that he believed he had abused the complainants in a bid to fulfil his own desires and to ‘exert power, control and dominance’ over them.

“You still will not accept it was rape. Make no mistake - it was,” Judge Hampton said.

Geddes’ barrister, Vanessa Saxton, conceded his acceptance had been ‘somewhat limited’ and said she could understand why his attitude towards his offending, as detailed in the report, could be regarded as ‘unattractive’.

Continuing in her mitigation, Ms Saxton suggested Judge Hampton may be able to reflect Geddes’ acceptance of his actions ‘to some extent’ in the sentence passed down.

Judge Peter Hampton said Geddes’ continued partial denials - even after jurors found him unanimously guilty of 12 child sex offences, including rape - was ‘of concern to this court’ and said it would be at the ‘forefront’ of his mind when passing sentence.

Appearing over a video link from HMP Doncaster, Geddes, aged 63, remained silent as he was forced to listen to the life-changing impact of his abuse, through the complainants’ statements.

One of the women detailed the manipulation and ‘emotional blackmail’ Geddes subjected her to alongside the abuse, which, she said, will ‘haunt’ her forever.

“As an adult, I have to try and understand what I went through, while bringing children up,” she said.

The other woman described being ‘groomed’ by Geddes, whose abuse left her in such despair that she tried to take her own life aged just 14-years-old

She also revealed that she has to live with the daily-effects of anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, nightmares and ‘intrusive images’.

Judge Hampton said it was clear - both from the complainants’ evidence during the trial and their moving statements to the court - that Geddes’ abuse had taken a ‘terrible toll’ on both women, and had resulted in extreme psychological harm.

It took a jury of nine women and three men a total of six hours and 31 minutes of deliberation to find Geddes guilty of six counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault at the conclusion of a trial at the same court in October 2024.

Prosecutor, Philip Standfast, told the court that while Geddes, formerly of Victoria Court, Kiveton Park, Rotherham, does have a criminal record, these are the first sexual offences he has been convicted of.

Ms Saxton suggested Geddes may find custody more difficult due his age and the numerous health complaints he has to contend with.

Judge Hampton noted, however, that he had not heard anything concerning Geddes’ health issues, which would put him in a ‘special category,’ adding that the prison estate is equipped to deal with offenders of his age and condition.

She said Geddes had accepted he was set to receive a ‘lengthy custodial sentence,’ and asked Judge Hampton not to extinguish his hope of being released at some point.

Handing Geddes a 23-year sentence, of which he will be required to serve at least two-thirds behind bars, Judge Hampton praised the two complainants for the ‘fortitude, strength and resilience’ they had demonstrated, both in reporting in Geddes and by giving evidence in court.

“You should understand that the only person who bears any responsibility for this offending is the defendant, and the defendant alone,” Judge Hampton said, adding that no sentence can accurately reflect all they have been forced to cope with through Geddes’ abuse.

Geddes was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will run indefinitely, and was also told he must register as a sex offender for life.

Judge Hampton also granted restraining orders, prohibiting Geddes from contacting either complainant indefinitely.