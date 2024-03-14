Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Rotherham four days ago may have boarded a train to Manchester, police have said.

Vladimir, who is 15, was reported missing from the Parkgate area of Rotherham at 10.30am on Monday (March 11, 2024).

Issuing an update this afternoon, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Vladimir is still missing and we now believe he has boarded a train to Manchester."

Officers are keen to locate Vladimir, amid concerns for his welfare.

The SYP spokesperson added: "He is described as a boy with a tanned complexion, of a slim build, with short, dark brown hair and a moustache.

"He is around 5ft 7ins tall and was last seen wearing a blue soft-shell jacket with a hood and red inner lining, as well as black Nike joggers, black Nike trainers and a black Nike rucksack.

"He was also wearing a rolled up black balaclava round his head as a beanie hat."

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling the force on 101.