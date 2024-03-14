Vladimir: Missing boy, 15, last seen in Rotherham may have boarded train to Manchester
and live on Freeview channel 276
A missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Rotherham four days ago may have boarded a train to Manchester, police have said.
Vladimir, who is 15, was reported missing from the Parkgate area of Rotherham at 10.30am on Monday (March 11, 2024).
Issuing an update this afternoon, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Vladimir is still missing and we now believe he has boarded a train to Manchester."
Officers are keen to locate Vladimir, amid concerns for his welfare.
The SYP spokesperson added: "He is described as a boy with a tanned complexion, of a slim build, with short, dark brown hair and a moustache.
"He is around 5ft 7ins tall and was last seen wearing a blue soft-shell jacket with a hood and red inner lining, as well as black Nike joggers, black Nike trainers and a black Nike rucksack.
"He was also wearing a rolled up black balaclava round his head as a beanie hat."
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling the force on 101.
Please quote incident number 312 of March 11, 2024 when you get in touch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.