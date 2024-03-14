Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cause of death of man in his 40s whose body was found outside a Sheffield home in the middle of the day has been revealed.

The man's body was located outside a property on Lawson Road - which runs between Broomhill and Crookes in Sheffield - on Monday, March 4, 2024, with police being called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service in connection with the incident at 1.56pm.

The man's body was located outside a property on Lawson Road - which runs between Broomhill and Crookes in Sheffield - on Monday, March 4, 2024, with police being called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service in connection with the incident at 1.56pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination has subsequently been carried out.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star today (Thursday, March 14, 2024) that results from the post-mortem 'show the cause of death to be multiple injuries'.

Read More South Yorkshire Police's armed crime team visiting homes of people suspected of being involved with firearms

"At this time, a joint investigation between South Yorkshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive is treating the death as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing," the spokesperson added.

A police car could be seen on Lawson Road on Monday and Tuesday last week (March 4 and 5), following the man's death.