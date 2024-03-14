Lawson Road, Crookes, Broomhill: Cause of death of man whose body was found outside Sheffield home is revealed
The cause of death of man in his 40s whose body was found outside a Sheffield home in the middle of the day has been revealed.
The man's body was located outside a property on Lawson Road - which runs between Broomhill and Crookes in Sheffield - on Monday, March 4, 2024, with police being called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service in connection with the incident at 1.56pm.
A post-mortem examination has subsequently been carried out.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star today (Thursday, March 14, 2024) that results from the post-mortem 'show the cause of death to be multiple injuries'.
"At this time, a joint investigation between South Yorkshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive is treating the death as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing," the spokesperson added.
A police car could be seen on Lawson Road on Monday and Tuesday last week (March 4 and 5), following the man's death.
His identity is not yet known.
