Missing person Rotherham: Police appeal to find missing boy Vladimir, 15, last seen in Parkgate area
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find a boy reported missing from Rotherham.
Vladimir, who is aged 15, was reported missing from the Parkgate area of Rotherham at 10.30am on Monday, March 11, and has not been seen since.
He is described as a boy with a tanned complexion, of a slim build, with short, dark brown hair and a moustache.
He is around 5ft 7ins tall and was last seen wearing a blue soft-shell jacket with a hood and red inner lining, as well as black Nike joggers, black Nike trainers and a black Nike rucksack.
He was also wearing a rolled up black balaclava round his head as a beanie hat.
It is believed Vladimir is still in the Rotherham area and officers are keen to locate him amid concerns for his welfare.
Anyone who has seen Vladimir, or knows where he is, can pass information to the police via their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 312 of March 11 2024 when you get in touch.