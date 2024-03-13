Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find a boy reported missing from Rotherham.

Vladimir, who is aged 15, was reported missing from the Parkgate area of Rotherham at 10.30am on Monday, March 11, and has not been seen since.

He is described as a boy with a tanned complexion, of a slim build, with short, dark brown hair and a moustache.

Vladimir, aged 15, was last seen in Parkgate area of Rotherham on Monday March 11. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

He is around 5ft 7ins tall and was last seen wearing a blue soft-shell jacket with a hood and red inner lining, as well as black Nike joggers, black Nike trainers and a black Nike rucksack.

He was also wearing a rolled up black balaclava round his head as a beanie hat.

It is believed Vladimir is still in the Rotherham area and officers are keen to locate him amid concerns for his welfare.