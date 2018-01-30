VIDEO: Stolen car sped past South Yorkshire school as children walked home

A stolen car being chased by the police sped past a South Yorkshire primary school as youngsters were walking home.

Parents in Treeton have criticised the driver of the stolen BMW for the speed the car reached as children were leaving the village primary school at 3pm yesterday, claiming lives were put at risk.

Police officers chased a stolen BMW in Treeton yesterday

A number of parents claim their children were almost hit by the car.

Gun fired at car on Sheffield estate

Posting on Facebook, one mum said: "I just don’t know how he didn’t hit anyone, driving like a mad man."

Another said: "He drove past us at a stupid speed."

One woman added: "So scary to think innocent children were very very close to being injured."

Police waging war on anti-social bikers in Sheffield have seized nearly 40 vehicles

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers called off their pursuit because of the possible risk to youngsters leaving school.

The car and driver have not yet been traced.

'Sexual predator' who raped primary-school-aged girl found guilty of 13 offences across South Yorkshire and Scotland

A force spokesman said: "Yesterday, at around 3pm, officers engaged in a pursuit of a BMW that failed to stop for police on the Sheffield Parkway.

"As the vehicle approached the Treeton area, officers made a dynamic risk assessment that the pursuit should be aborted due to the possible risks posed, as schoolchildren were leaving the local school.

"Members of the public then helped police by providing updates as to the location of the BMW, approaching officers and telephoning in to give information about its whereabouts, for which officers are incredibly grateful and wish to thank the community for their cooperation.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to trace the vehicle and its driver."

The BMW, displaying the registration number YC08 LWZ, is believed to have been displaying false plates.

South Yorkshire Police said it failed to stop for officers in Treeton and Brinsworth.

Anyone who spots it on the move should dial 999.

If it is seen parked up call 101 and quote incident number 564 of January 29.