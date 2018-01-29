'Sexual predator' who raped primary-school-aged girl found guilty of 13 offences across South Yorkshire and Scotland

A 'sexual predator' who preyed on innocent and vulnerable girls at locations across South Yorkshire and Scotland has been found guilty of 13 offences.

Ian Dempster's victims included a girl who was of primary school age when he first raped her, and whom he continued to assault for eight years.

The 61-year-old, of HMP Doncaster, was found guilty today at Sheffield Crown Court of six counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of exposure and one count of indecent assault against two victims.

Detective Constable Emma Shipley, who led the investigation, said: "Dempster is a despicable and opportunistic sexual predator who preyed on innocent and vulnerable girls.

"One of his victims was primary-school-aged when he raped her, and he continued to do this for an eight-year period.

"He told her she would never see her loved ones again if she told anyone.

"Both his victims lived in fear and suffered horrific abuse at his hands."

His sickening crimes came to light in January 2016, when the women he abused came forward to police.

Officers travelled to Edinburgh Prison to interview Dempster, who was already serving a sentence for previous sexual offences. He was charged in April that year and denied all the charges against him.

DC Shipley said: "The fact that he has denied the charges means that he has put two women through a trial and forced them to relive their experience.

"Their strength and bravery throughout has been exceptional and thanks to them, this monster will stay behind bars for the rest of his life."

The offences date back to a period between 1998 and 2009 and took place at a variety of locations across South Yorkshire and Scotland.

Three charges relating to a third victim were dismissed in court due to lack of evidence.

Dempster is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.