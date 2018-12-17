Killers locked up for over 53 years in one week of justice at Sheffield Crown Court

Have your say

Three killers were locked up for over 53 years during one week of justice at Sheffield Crown Court.

The killers were all sentenced last week, with one admitting his guilt and two being found guilty after trials.

Michael Goddard

Michael Andrew Goddard, 51, of Steven Close, Chapeltown, received the longest sentence of the three for stabbing his friend and neighbour to death in June.

He was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 24 years behind bars for killing 60-year-old Glenn Boardman.

Ricky Ramsden

Goddard claimed he disturbed an intruder in Mr Boardman’s flat and was slashed across his hand when he confronted him.

But a three-mile trail of blood was discovered, leading from Mr Boardman’s flat to Goddard’s front door, and CCTV footage established that he did not dial 999 to raise the alarm until he returned from his walk.

Mr Boardman was found on his bedroom floor, with stab wounds to his neck and back.

Killer Ricky Ramsden, 27, was also jailed for life last week and ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years behind bars for an attack in June.

Franck Mvila Kiongazi

Ramsden, of Dodworth Road, stamped on 39-year-old Dawid Szubert’s head while he lay unconscious in Barnsley town centre.

Ramsden was said to have ‘taken exception’ to Spice user Szubert having taken the drug in the town centre.

He was heard saying he was ‘sick of seeing ‘Spice Heads’’.

Mr Szubert, a Polish national, suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

Franck Mvila Kiongazi was the third killer sentenced in Sheffield last week.

The 25-year-old man was jailed for 12 years and seven months after admitting the manslaughter of Ryan Jowle, who was stabbed to death in Sheffield in May.

Kiongazi, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, attacked 19-year-old Mr Jowle in Tannery Close, Woodhouse.

Kiongazi suffered serious stab injuries to his arms, back and face during the incident but accepted his guilt.

The murder is said to have ‘stemmed from a conflict between rival groups engaging in drug dealing activity’.