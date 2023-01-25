An air ambulance shocked people in a Sheffield park when it suddenly appeared and landed near homes.

The bright yellow chopper set down at the top of Bingham Park, close to Greystones Road, just before 11am on Wednesday. It was responding to reports someone had fallen. Two paramedics hurried to the incident on High Storrs Crescent.

Pilot Garry Brasher said the patient was taken to the Northern General Hospital in an ambulance by road. But the helicopter had still played a role in delivering critical care specialists quickly to the scene.

The aircraft, which has a crew of four, had come from Nostell Priory, in West Yorkshire, Mr Brasher said. It requires a 27m diameter space and can land on surfaces including grass and tarmac, even at night using night vision goggles and a spotlight. An air ambulance used to be stationed at Sheffield Airport before it closed.

The chopper landed at the top of Bingham Park near Greystones Road

The service is funded by donations. Sheffield medical equipment firm B:Braun’s logo is on the helmets.

Pilot Garry Brasher of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Patients are loaded in the back, although not this time.

The charity depends on donations.

