Residents reported seeing the air ambulance near to Alexandra Road in Aston earlier this evening.

It is believed to have left the area a short time ago.

Reports suggest the air ambulance was dispatched to the scene following a stabbing in the area, although this has not yet been confirmed.

An air ambulance has landed in Aston tonight