VIDEO: Sheffield murder victim’s family urges people to stop carrying knives

The family of a Sheffield man stabbed to death in Sheffield has produced an emotional video urging people to stop carrying knives.

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, four weeks ago.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death

The popular young boxer was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery but died four days later.

Detectives are treating the stabbing as a ‘targeted’ attack.

His heartbroken aunt, Libby Hamilton, has created a Facebook video urging people to think twice before picking up a weapon.

Detectives want to trace Ahmed Farrah over the murder of Kavan Brissett

Set against a backdrop of photographs of Kavan over the years, the video starts with the plea ‘think before you pick up a weapon’.

It refers to the importance of ‘justice for Kav’ and finishes by urging people to ‘put down the knife’.

The video also includes footage of a balloon release held when friends and relatives gathered to remember Kavan in the wake of his shock death.

Posting on Facebook, Kavan’s aunt, Libby, said: “Knife crime is at epidemic levels.

“Kav didn’t deserve this.

“He was an amazing son, brother, nephew, uncle, grandson, cousin, partner and friend.

“Kav could be a member of your family, and his perpetrators are probably sat scrolling Facebook or playing computer games as I type. How is that fair?

“God waits on no one, and their time will come. Karma doesn’t discriminate.”

In another post she wrote: “ We need justice for Kav.”

Nobody has yet been charged over Kavan’s death.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are also looking for 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah over the murder.

Farrah, known as Reggie and with links to Broomhall, is believed to hold vital information abut the killing.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or the incident room on 01709 443507.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.



