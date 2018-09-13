Rolex watches found during police probe into high value burglaries in and around South Yorkshire

Two Rolex watches, a collection of gold bangles and a diamond necklace have been found during a police probe into a series of high value burglaries in and around South Yorkshire.

Detectives investigating the house raids have released photographs of the jewellery in a bid to trace the owners.

CRIME: Two men shot on Sheffield’s streets in just over 24 hours

The items, which are believed to be stolen, were recovered as part of a police probe into offences in South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cleveland, North Wales and Scotland.

POLICE: Man stabbed in Sheffield club ‘recovering well’

Detective Constable Nick Horn, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We have released these images in the hope that we can not only ensure that any offence that’s been committed is fully investigated but also so that ultimately we can reunite these items with their rightful owners.

“We have been working with other police forces as part of our investigation but at this time have not linked these watches and items of jewellery to any reported burglaries. I would urge anyone who believes that these items belong to them to please make contact.”

SHEFFIELD SHOOTING: Everything we know so far

Anyone with information should call the Wakefield District Serious and Organised Crime Team on 101, quoting reference 13180048471.