SHEFFIELD SHOOTING: Everything we know so far

As a man recovers after being shot in a Sheffield street this morning, this is what we know so far.

- The shooting took place in Wostenhom Road, Sharrow.

A police cordon on Wostenholm Road, Sharrow, this morning

- Police officers received reports of the gun attack just after midnight.

- They found a man, in his 30s, with gunshot injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

- The victim was discharged later in the morning, with his injuries described by the police as ‘minor’.

- Detectives are treating the incident as a ‘targeted’ attack.

- An appeal has been made for witnesses and anyone with information about the shooting to call South Yorkshire Police.

- Wostenholm Road has been sealed off and is under police guard between Washington Road and Albany Road while officers carry out enquiries and scenes of crime officers examine the area.

- Buses have been diverted away from the crime scene.

- There was a shooting on Wostenholm Road in June, where a gun was fired at a house. That shooting was linked to an attack on a man at the Paddy Power bookmakers on London Road and another on a man at Adnan’s takeaway on West Street in the city centre on the same night.

- Anyone with information on the latest shooting should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 7 of September 12..

- Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.