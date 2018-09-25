VIDEO: Footage shows police and paramedics outside Sheffield school amid reports of brawl between pupils

Video footage has emerged showing police officers and paramedics lined up outside a Sheffield school amid reports of fighting involving pupils.

Scores of concerned residents and parents have gathered outside the school gates.

Emergency services outside Fir Vale School

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Fir Vale School on Owler Lane following reports of ‘an altercation between a group of students.’

There are unconfirmed reports that some of the children were armed.

Fir Vale School said ‘all pupils are safe’.

More to follow.