Gunmen on the run after four shootings in Sheffield in week of mayhem

Gunmen remain on the run after four shootings in Sheffield in the space of one week.

In a week of mayhem in the city, South Yorkshire Police dealt with four shootings in which six victims were injured.

On Sunday, September 16, three men - one aged 19 and two aged 20 – were shot in Hallcar Street, Burngreave, during an early morning attack.

Three days earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Manor Oaks Place, Wybourn.

The teenager was walking along the street at 10.10pm on Thursday, September 13 when a motorbike pulled up alongside him, followed by a red car.

A passenger got out of the car and opened fire before getting back into the car as it drove off from the scene.

The previous morning a man in his 30s was shot on Wostenholm Road, Sharrow.

And on Monday, September 10, a 20-year-old man was shot in the Firshill Crescent area of Firshill.

A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the Wostenholm Road incident has been released under investigation.

Nobody has been charged over any of the shootings.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.