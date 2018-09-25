Further arrest made in Centertainment murder probe in Sheffield

Another man has been arrested as part of the police probe into the Centertainment murder in Sheffield last week.

A 21-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation into the death of Fahim Hersi, 22, who was stabbed at Valley Centertainment on Friday night.

Fahim Hersi was stabbed to death

Mr Hersi, from Broomhall, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A post mortem examination revealed he died of a single stab wound to the chest.

The arrest is eighth made in connection with the death.

Seven people – six men and one woman – were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack on suspicion of murder.

Last night a 21-year-old Sheffield man remained in police custody.

Two men and a woman, all from the Sheffield area, have been released under investigation.

Three men have been released with no further action to be taken.

Detectives investigating the murder want dash cam footage from motorists at the leisure complex when the violence flared.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 950 of September 21 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.