VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows scale of huge blaze in Doncaster

Dramatic video footage has emerged showing the scale of a huge blaze in Doncaster this morning.
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a unit on the Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate in Doncaster after flames were discovered just before 5.15am.
The fire on Sandall Stones Road involves the Transpoint building, which houses a number of businesses, including a kitchen warehouse and a fencing firm.
The unit was engulfed in flames earlier and plumes of smoke could be seen across Kirk Sandall.
Residents have been urged to keep their door and windows closed as a precaution.
At the height of the blaze there were seven fire engines at the scene.