Firefighters were called to Rotherham today to tackle a bus fire.

Crews were called to Rotherham Bus Station near Bridge Street at 5:05pm today to reports that single decker bus had caught fire.

Fire crews were called to Rotherham Bus Station to reports of a bus on fire (Picture: George Griffiths)

One fire engine from Rotherham station, and another from Maltby station attended the incident.

Two hose reels and two breathing apparatus were also at the scene.

Nobody was injured during the incident, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fire crews left the scene at 6:15pm.