Car bursts into flames on busy Sheffield road

Firefighters were called to a busy Sheffield road today following reports that a car was on fire.

Fire crews received numerous calls around 6pm today after a car went up in flames near Shalesmoor roundabout.

A car burst into flames near Shalesmoor roundabout earlier today (Picture: Ash Holt)

One fire engine attended the scene from Sheffield Central station.

Upon realising something was wrong with the car, the owner immediately left the vehicle and rang the fire service.

After crews arrived, they managed to move the vehicle to a safe place and extinguish the fire before leaving at around 6:51pm.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Ash Holt witnessed the incident, he said: “It brought the whole area to a stand still and was in heavy rain.

“The police car that turned up had someone in the back that they must have arrested.

“The fire engine turned up after about 10 mins and put the fire out in a couple of minutes. The car popped a few times very loudly and made a few on lookers scream.”

South Yorkshire police have not confirmed the above information.