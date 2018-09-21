Cannabis plants found during house raid in Sheffield.

Cannabis plants were seized and arrests were made following a police raid in Sheffield.

Officers found the cannabis plants during a search of a property in Darnall yesterday.

They raided the house as part of Operation Sceptre - a week-long crackdown on knife crime in South Yorkshire.

With knife crime offences rising, police chiefs in South Yorkshire have been carrying out raids and using knife arches to check for people walking the streets armed.

Police patrols have also been stepped up in communities affected by knife crime and a number of ‘weapon search’ operations have been mounted, with officers looking for knives hidden or discarded on the streets.

There were 1,008 knife related incidents recorded in South Yorkshire last year - up 126 on the previous year.