Victoria Road, Stocksbridge: Buses diverted & emergency services on scene after incident in Sheffield suburb
Buses are being diverted and the emergency services are on the scene, following an incident in a Sheffield suburb this afternoon.
Speaking a few moments ago, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire said the incident took place on Victoria Road, Stocksbridge.
"Our Services 57/57A are diverting via Spink Hall Lane until this is clear. Apologies for any inconvenience," the Stagecoach spokesperson said this afternoon (Wednesday, November 22, 2023).
The emergency services have also been called out to the scene of the incident.
South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide more information.