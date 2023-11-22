The emergency services are on the scene.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buses are being diverted and the emergency services are on the scene, following an incident in a Sheffield suburb this afternoon.

Speaking this afternoon (Wednesday, November 22, 2023), a spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire said the incident took place on Victoria Road, Stocksbridge.

Speaking a few moments ago, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire said the incident took place on Victoria Road, Stocksbridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our Services 57/57A are diverting via Spink Hall Lane until this is clear. Apologies for any inconvenience," the Stagecoach spokesperson said this afternoon (Wednesday, November 22, 2023).

The emergency services have also been called out to the scene of the incident.