Officers are seeking to identify the men pictured

Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of multiple men they would like to speak to in connection with an incident where fireworks were set off illegally.

Launching an appeal today, Wednesday, November 22, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that on Bonfire Night, Sunday, November 5, between 8pm and 9.30pm, a group of people, who were on foot, aimed fireworks towards a vehicle and police officers within the Firth Park area.

Officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries into an incident in Firth Park on November 5, 2023, in which fireworks were reportedly thrown at police officers

"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

"Do you recognise them?"

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Please quote incident number 976 of November 5, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.