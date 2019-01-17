Vandals smear glue over entrance to Doncaster youth club

Have your say

Vandals broke into a Doncaster youth club and smeared glue over the door and entrance to the building.

They struck at Stainforth Youth Centre, Church Road, Stainforth, between 4.30pm on Tuesday and 8.30am yesterday.

Stainforth Youth Centre

South Yorkshire Police said a five litre tub of glue was stolen from the building and smeared all over the door and entrance area.

Last weekend a laptop, cash and CCTV system were stolen during a burglary at Stainforth Library

Access to the building was gained via a fire door.

Anyone with information on either incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.