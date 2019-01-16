Pensioner cleared of committing historic child sex offences in Sheffield   

A 71-year-old man has gone on trial, accused of a number of sex offences alleged to have been committed against a girl under 14 in Sheffield during the 1980s.

John Shaw went on trial at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, January 14 accused of a total of eight sex offences.

The complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, alleged that Shaw sexually abused her in the 1980s, when she was aged between 10 and 14-years-old.

The jury found Shaw, now of Station Road, North Walsham, Norfolk not guilty of all offences.

READ MORE: Campaigners and Amey meet for first inspection after new agreement to fell fewer trees in Sheffield

READ MORE: Sudden closure of Sheffield children’s play centre sparks fury among parents

READ MORE: Man with learning difficulties needs surgery after attack by gang of yobs on Sheffield estate