Timeline shows key dates in police search for missing Sheffield teenager

Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova has been missing from her Sheffield home for a month now.

The disappearance of the 16-year-old, from Staniforth Road, Darnall, is being treated as a ‘critical incident’.

Here is a timeline of how events have unfolded.

- Tuesday, December 18 – Last confirmed sighting of Pamela as she left Sheffield College on Granville Road.

- Monday, December 24 – Pamela was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police.

- Friday, December 28 – South Yorkshire Police issued first public appeal for information on the whereabouts of the missing teenager, who is of Roma Slovak heritage.

At that stage, it was believed that Pamela had last been seen in the Staniforth Road area of Darnall, where she lives, on Friday, December 21.

- Monday, December 31 – A second police appeal for information on the disappearance was made.

- Tuesday, January 8 – A third police appeal was made.

- Friday, January 11 – A fourth police appeal was made and the force disclosed that a number of reported sightings had been received, including a recent one at Meadowhall. None have yet been corroborated.

The officer leading the search, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Berry, said that officers believed Pamela was ‘in Sheffield and in the company of others’.

He admitted ‘concerns are increasing with each passing day she fails to make contact’.

- Tuesday, January 15 – A police press conference was called, where Pamela’s disappearance was described as a ‘critical incident’.

South Yorkshire Police revealed that the last confirmed sighting of the teenager was three days earlier than first thought.

- Tuesday, January 16 – Police officers and councillors attended a public meeting in Darnall to appeal for information from the local community and to raise awareness of the disappearance.

- Wednesday, January 17 – South Yorkshire Police released CCTV footage of Pamela from the day she was last seen. It shows her leaving the Granville Road site at 2.05pm on December 18.

- Wednesday, January 18 – Police officers attended another public meeting about Pamela’s disappearance, which was held at Fir Vale School. The aim was to appeal for information from the Roma community in and around Page Hall.

Anyone who sees Pamela should dial 999 immediately.

Information can also be passed to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.