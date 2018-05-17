Undercover police officers seize cannabis in popular Rotherham park

Undercover police officers seized cannabis from drug users in an operation in a popular Rotherham Park.
Officers went undercover to identify and target drugs users in Clifton Park.
They seized a number of bags of cannabis and issued formal warnings to users.
Anyone with information on those involved in the supply of drugs should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.