Police flood streets of Sheffield in crackdown on crime

A police operation is under way in Sheffield today in a crackdown on crime and issues of concern in communities.
Operation Duxford involves South Yorkshire Police and partner agencies working together on law enforcement and issues of concern.
Officers gathered at Attercliffe police station early this morning for a police briefing and were dispatched across the city.
Duxford is a high visibility policing operation putting officers back in communities to tackle issues affecting local residents.
Begging, rough sleepers and anti-social behaviour in Sheffield city centre are among the issues to be addressed today.
Other days of action under the Operation Duxford brand have been held across South Yorkshire over recent months.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Operation Duxford is back in Sheffield today taking action, tackling crime and dealing with the issues that matter to you."