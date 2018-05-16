Men with machete steal cash and tobacco from Sheffield shop

Three masked men armed with knives, including a machete, are being hunted after a shop raid in Sheffield.

They struck at McColl's on Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane Top, at 10.30pm yesterday and threatened staff before escaping with cash and tobacco.

On Tuesday, March 13 two men armed with a knife escaped with cash and cigarettes after another robbery at the shop.

And two men, also armed with knives, stole cash during a raid on Sunday, February 25.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.