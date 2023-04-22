With the hustle and bustle of the city, sometimes it's nice to escape to somewhere a little more secluded.

While Sheffield benefits from plenty of fantastic views, and stellar beer gardens to go with it, if you dig a little deeper you will also find there is a great selection of cavernous bars.

So for when the mood takes you to hideaway somewhere with a drink in hand, here are five wonderful subterranean bars you can visit in the city that are below street level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bunk.

Public

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tucked away underneath the city’s Victorian-era Town Hall, and located within the site of a former mens’ toilet, Public has received numerous accolades since first opening just over four years ago.

The Surrey Street venue has previously been named the ‘best place to drink’ in The Observer’s Food Monthly Awards, as well as winning the title of the UK’s Best Bar Food at the prestigious Class Awards.

More recently, the cocktail bar has been placed at number 42 in the annual list of the UK’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars, one of only 10 Northern venues to be selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane7 in Sheffield.

Lane7

The grey-painted bare building of Lane7 which sits on a street off The Moor is unsuspecting from the outside but downstairs, the basement is buzzing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Matilda Street venue was opened in December 2019 and is one of 13 in the country with six more coming soon.

The 20,000 sq ft venue is the ultimate hang-out spot with an array of arcade games - including Street Fighter, Daytona and Pac Man - darts, pool, shuffle and, of course, a nine lane bowling alley.

Public.

Bunk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the outside on Carver Street, only a red-coloured neon signs points to the entrance.

A few steps lead down to the bar and the muffled music could be reminiscent of the hidden bars of the roaring twenties.

Along with it’s quirky ambiance, the bar is famous for serving cocktails and chicken wings, plus a range of happy hour offers.

Viper Rooms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The glamorous and contemporary venue is known for it’s range of cocktails and DJ sets. Yo can also venture downstairs to Lolas X Viper – a private self contained room with a fully stocked bar, VIP booths, dance floor, smoking area, cloakroom, toilets, selfie spots & DJ booth with a capacity of 350 people.

Popworld

Step downstairs and enjoy a dose of nostalgia at Popworld in Carver Street.

The venue celebrates popular music from the 90s right up to the present day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad