The heartbroken wife of a much-loved Rotherham man who was killed as he cycled home has spoken out about the tragedy in a bid to save lives.

Glyn Straw was cycling home along Pleasley Road - between Whiston and Aughton - when tragedy struck in September 2022.

The 54-year-old was struck from behind by 83-year-old James Wardle, who had been driving his Volkswagen Golf in the same direction.

Glyn Straw | Submit

The OAP had not seen Glyn travelling in front of him, and when questioned by the police at the scene he failed a roadside eye test. He was found to have been unable to read a registration plate 20m away.

Glyn had been out cycling with his friends as part of the Sitwell Cycling Club, a hobby he was extremely passionate about and loved. Following their ride, he stopped for a drink and a chat at a local pub.

At around 1pm, Glyn left and started to travel home towards Aston. At the same time, Wardle and his wife were driving back from Rotherham Hospital in the same direction.

Witnesses to the collision stopped and called 999 but Glyn sadly died at the scene.

Later, during the police investigation, tests showed that Wardle had degenerative eyesight problems, a contributing factor to being unable to see Glyn, but had been undiagnosed prior to the collision.

Wardle appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court last week to be sentenced after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving. He was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and was disqualified from driving for five years.

Wardle must take an extended driving test following his disqualification if he wants to get behind the wheel again.

Glyn’s wife, Andrea, is now urging who suspects that a friend or relative should not be driving to speak up

She hopes that it will help save lives and avoid other families suffering the pain and trauma hers has

Andrea said: “In September 2022 my husband Glyn was killed while out cycling.

“He was hit from behind by a (then) 81-year-old car driver with a degenerative eye condition who failed the on scene police eyesight test.

“It was clearly stated in court that the driver's eyesight problem was an aggravating factor in causing the fatal collision.

“He must have been aware when he got into his car that day that his vision was dramatically and dangerously impaired, yet he chose to drive regardless.

“Did his family also know and not want to have that difficult conversation with him? Or take way his ‘independence’?

She continued: “Let's ensure that we all take responsibility and have regular eyesight checks and address any impairments to prevent similar tragedies.

“Remember, behind every "bloody cyclist" is someone's family member or friend.

“You can help avoid putting others through the heartache and trauma we've endured