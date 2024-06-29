James Wardle: Elderly driver found to have 'degenerative eyesight problems' after killing cyclist avoids jail
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Wardle, of Turnberry Way, Rotherham, killed 54-year-old Glyn Straw after he failed to see him while driving his Volkswagen Golf on Pleasley Road.
Glyn had been out cycling with friends at Sitwell Cycling Club on September 4, 2023 - a hobby he was extremely passionate about and loved.
After the ride, Glyn stopped with some friends for a drink and a chat at a local pub. He started riding home towards Aston at 1pm.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter
At the same time, Wardle and his wife were driving back from Rotherham Hospital in the same direction. Wardle failed to see Glyn on his bicycle and collided with him from behind, sending Glyn to go over the roof of the car.
Witnesses to the collision stopped and called 999, but Glyn sadly died at the scene.
When police officers arrived, Wardle failed a roadside eyesight test and was unable to read a registration from 20m away.
During the investigation, tests showed Wardle had degenerative eyesight problems, a contributing factor to being unable to see Glyn, but these had been undiagnosed prior to the collision.
Serious Collisions Sergeant John Taylor said: “My thoughts are today with Glyn’s family who are continuing to grieve their loss.
“Cyclists are one of the most vulnerable road users, and this case demonstrates how we must all take responsibility to create safer roads.
“Glyn was a keen cyclist; it was his hobby and passion. He knew how to stay safe and rode in a sensible manner, he may still be alive today if Wardle had made different decisions.”
Following Wardle’s sentencing at Sheffield Magistrates Court on June 28, 2024, Glyn’s family released a tribute.
It reads: “Glyn was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend to many, tragically taken in avoidable circumstances whilst out on a bike ride, something he really enjoyed doing and was highly proficient at.”
Wardle pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving. He was sentenced to five months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.
He was also disqualified from driving for five years and ordered to pay £2,000. He will have to take an extended driving test following his disqualification.