Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An 83-year-old driver found to have had degenerative eyesight problems when he hit and killed a cyclist in Rotherham has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

James Wardle, of Turnberry Way, Rotherham, killed 54-year-old Glyn Straw after he failed to see him while driving his Volkswagen Golf on Pleasley Road.

Glyn had been out cycling with friends at Sitwell Cycling Club on September 4, 2023 - a hobby he was extremely passionate about and loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the ride, Glyn stopped with some friends for a drink and a chat at a local pub. He started riding home towards Aston at 1pm.

Read More Killer driver who caused death of beloved Sheffield Adrian Lane avoids immediate prison sentence

Glyn Straw was 54-years-old when he was hit and killed by driver, James Wardle, aged 83, in Rotherham. | South Yorkshire Police

At the same time, Wardle and his wife were driving back from Rotherham Hospital in the same direction. Wardle failed to see Glyn on his bicycle and collided with him from behind, sending Glyn to go over the roof of the car.

Witnesses to the collision stopped and called 999, but Glyn sadly died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police officers arrived, Wardle failed a roadside eyesight test and was unable to read a registration from 20m away.

Read More Sheffield stabbing: Woman stabbed in Sheffield city centre attack as men reportedly flee in vehicle

During the investigation, tests showed Wardle had degenerative eyesight problems, a contributing factor to being unable to see Glyn, but these had been undiagnosed prior to the collision.

Serious Collisions Sergeant John Taylor said: “My thoughts are today with Glyn’s family who are continuing to grieve their loss.

“Cyclists are one of the most vulnerable road users, and this case demonstrates how we must all take responsibility to create safer roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Vicious loan shark who threatened to burn victim’s house down jailed at Sheffield Crown Court

“Glyn was a keen cyclist; it was his hobby and passion. He knew how to stay safe and rode in a sensible manner, he may still be alive today if Wardle had made different decisions.”

Following Wardle’s sentencing at Sheffield Magistrates Court on June 28, 2024, Glyn’s family released a tribute.

It reads: “Glyn was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend to many, tragically taken in avoidable circumstances whilst out on a bike ride, something he really enjoyed doing and was highly proficient at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wardle pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving. He was sentenced to five months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.