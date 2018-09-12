Two men shot on Sheffield’s streets in just over 24 hours

Two men have been shot on the streets of Sheffield within the space of just over 24 hours.

A man in his 30s was shot on Wostenholm Road, in Sharrow, during the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police on Firshill Crescent, Firshill

On Monday night, at around 10.30pm, a 20-year-old man was treated for a gunshot injury following reports of shots being fired in the area of Firshill Crescent, in Firshill.

READ MORE: Troubled Sheffield pub announces immediate closure

Police said they do not know at this stage whether the two shootings are linked.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Wostenholm Road shortly after midnight yesterday and a man had been treated in hospital for ‘minor’ gunshot wounds before being discharged later that morning.

Detectives believe he was deliberately targeted by the gunman responsible for the attack.

READ MORE: ‘It is just discrimination to me’ says Sheffield mobility scooter driver turned away at KFC drive thru

Police said the victim of Monday’s shooting also sustained only minor injuries and had since been discharged from hospital.

They have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about either incident to get in touch.

The shooting in Sharrow came just three months after shots were fired on the same street during a night of violence on which attacks also took place at a bookmakers on nearby London Road and a takeaway in the city centre.

READ MORE: Transport masterplan could see new tram stops, train stations and rapid bus services across South Yorkshire

Newsagent Sajjad Ahmed Chaudhry, who told in January how he had wrestled a gun from a robber at his National News store on Wostenholm Road, said he believed violence in the area was connected with drugs.

"At the moment people feel safe here but it makes people worried when this kind of thing happens,” he said.

"The drug issue is the main problem round here. It's because of that these things are happening."

READ MORE: Man arrested over stabbing and robbery in Sheffield suburb

One man, who asked not to be named, said he had heard that a man had been shot in the leg just off Wostenholm Road only a few weeks ago as part of what he called an ongoing 'drugs feud'.

Helen Palmer, who lives on Wostenholm Road, said: "We think it's a nice quiet area but my husband was just checking on the internet and the number of incidents that have happened here in the last few months, since June, is quite concerning.

"I've always felt perfectly safe here. I come back from the gym at night and feel quite comfortable walking home at that time."

A resident of Firshill, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed two men on a motorbike had discharged five shots near the junction with Firshill Glade before riding off on Monday night at around 10.15pm.

“I just heard a bang and then saw two men on a motorbike with their faces covered appear from round some garages and shoot off, heading up Firshill Crescent towards Shirecliffe,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1000 of September 10 for the Firshill shooting or incident number 7 of September 12 for the Sharrow shooting.