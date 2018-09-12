VIDEO: Sheffield shooting was targeted attack

The shooting of a man in a Sheffield street is being treated as a ‘targeted’ attack by detectives.

A man in his 30s was shot in Wostenholm Road, Sharrow, in the early hours of the morning.

A police cordon is in place in Sharrow, Sheffield, this morning

Detectives believe he was deliberately targeted by the gunman responsible for the attack.

South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds and later discharged.

The shooting happened in the same street where a gun was fired at a house in June.

On that occasion there were three acts of violence, all believed to have been linked, in a night of mayhem in the city.

In addition to the shooting, a man was attacked at the Paddy Power bookmakers on London Road and another man was attacked at Adnan’s takeaway on West Street in the city centre.

Detectives investigating the latest incident want to hear from witnesses or anyone with information.

Sajjad Ahmed, owner of the newsagents National News, said: "At the moment people feel safe here but it makes people worried when this kind of thing happens.

"The drug issue is the main problem round here. It's because of that these things are happening."

One man, who asked not to be named, said he had heard that a man was shot in the leg just off Wostenholm Road only a few weeks ago as part of what he called an ongoing 'drugs feud'.

Helen Palmer, who lives on Wostenholm Road, said: "We think it's a nice quiet area but my husband was just checking on the internet and the number of incidents that have happened here in the last few months, since June, is quite concerning.

"I've always felt perfectly safe here. I come back from the gym at night and feel quite comfortable walking home at that time."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 7 of September 12.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.