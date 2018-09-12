Man, 20, injured after ‘shots fired from motorbike’ in Firshill, Sheffield

A man was treated for gunshot wounds following reports of bullets being fired from a motorbike.

Police today confirmed they were called on Monday night, at around 10.30pm, to reports of shots being fired in the area of Firshill Crescent, Firshill.

They said a 20-year-old man had attended hospital where he was treated for a minor gunshot injury before being discharged.

The investigation remains in its early stages, according to police, and officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed two men on a motorbike had discharged five shots near the junction with Firshill Glade before riding off at around 10.15pm.

“I just heard a bang and then saw two males on a motorbike with their faces covered appear from round some garages and shoot off, heading up Firshill Crescent towards Shirecliffe,” he added.

Police say it is not known at this stage whether Monday’s shooting is linked to another shooting in Sharrow during the early hours of this morning, in which a man in his 30s sustained ‘minor’ injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1000 of 10 September 2018. You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.