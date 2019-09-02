Two men in hospital after double stabbing at Tube station
Two men are in hospital this morning after a double stabbing at a Tube station in London.
Officers were called to Elephant and Castle station, south London, just before 11.30pm yesterday after two men were found seriously injured in a nearby street.
The two men were admitted to hospital with stab wounds, with a 24-year-old man in a critical condition and a 25-year-old man in a serious condition, British Transport Police said.
Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident and witnesses are being sought.
Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: "This was a shocking act of violence and we are working hard to establish the full circumstances behind what happened.
"While the investigation is still at an early stage, at this time we believe there was an altercation between two groups of men inside the Underground station and it is here the victims sustained their injuries before making their way onto the street."
Elephant and Castle station is set to be closed this morning while forensic examinations take place.