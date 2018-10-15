Two killers still at large after fatal stabbings in Sheffield

Two killers are still at large in Sheffield after fatal stabbings in the city for which nobody has yet been charged.

Kavan Brissett and Fahim Hersi were stabbed within five weeks of each other, with Kavan knifed in an alleyway and Fahim killed at the Valley Centertainment complex.

Kavan Brissett

Their deaths are among eight fatal stabbings in Sheffield so far this year.

Detectives have charged suspects in six of the cases but as yet nobody has been charged over Kavan’s or Fahim’s murders.

Fahim Hersi

Kavan, 22, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the killing want to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and who is believed to hold vital information about the stabbing.

He knows he is wanted but is said to be actively evading arrest.

Fahim Hersi, 22, from Broomhall, was stabbed in his chest outside the cinema at the Valley Centertainment complex on Friday, September 21.

Another man, aged 21, was stabbed during the same incident.

Nine arrests have been made so far, with eight suspects held on suspicion of murder.

Five were released under investigation and three were released with no further action to be taken.

A 21-year-man was arrested on suspicion of assault over the non-fatal stabbing and later released.

But nobody has yet been charged.

Anyone with information on either of the murders should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.