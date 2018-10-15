Police probe into fatal hit-and-run in Sheffield continues

A police probe into a fatal hit-and-run in Sheffield is continuing today.

A 28-year-old woman died after she was struck by a grey Fiat Bravo on St Mary’s Road as it travelled towards London Road at around 1.55am on Saturday, October 13.

The collision happened as the pedestrian was crossing the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car failed to stop and was later found burnt out in Heeley.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision and was released after questioning while enquiries continue.

The car involved in the crash only had one headlight working and travelled along Bramall Lane towards Heeley afterwards.

Officers investigating the incident want to hear from anyone who saw the car.

Taxi drivers working in Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday have been urged to check their dash cams.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 98 of October 13.