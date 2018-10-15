Man who throttled Sheffield prostitute now jailed for life for rape 

A man jailed for throttling a Sheffield prostitute in a street attack has been locked up for life for raping another woman.

Abrar Khan, aged 30, struck 11 days after he was released from jail for the Sheffield attack.

Abrar Khan has been jailed for life for rape and robbery

Khan of no fixed abode, was jailed for five years in 2012 for attacking a Sheffield prostitute he had paid for sex earlier that night.

He offered to trade his mobile phone for more sex then afterwards attacked his victim, warning that he could kill her during the terrifying assault.

After admitting assault and intent to rob following the incident in Upper Allen Street, Netherthorpe, Judge Michael Murphy warned Khan: “In the future if there is any matter like this, life imprisonment will be an inevitable sentence.”

Last week, he was jailed for life for a ‘despicable, violent and cowardly’ sex attack in the centre of York.

Khan threatened to kill his victim during the attack beside the River Ouse, before searching her belongings and stealing £2.60 she was carrying, York Crown Court heard

He admitted rape and robbery and has serve a minimum of eight years behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

Detective Inspector Steve Menzies, of the North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team, said: “I can only describe Abrar Khan’s actions as a despicable, violent and cowardly sexual attack on a vulnerable lady.

“At the time of the offence, Khan was on licence from prison following another attack on a vulnerable woman in South Yorkshire in July 2012.

“It is clear that he believed targeting vulnerable members of our communities would help him in evading capture.

“This outcome at court clearly shows he was wrong.”

DI Menzies added: “I have to praise the victims in these cases for their bravery in coming forward and helping to secure convictions.

“I also praise my team for their dedication and meticulous levels of investigation, especially our CCTV expert who tirelessly trawled hours of video footage from numerous locations that led us to identifying and arresting Khan within two days of the attack in York.

“Khan is a dangerous offender and removing him from our streets makes our communities even safer than they are already.

“Thankfully, such incidents are rare, but they will not be tolerated and we will do everything possible to support victims and bring offenders to justice.”