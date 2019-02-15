Have your say

A police search is under way for a missing teenage girl who has disappeared from her Sheffield home this morning.

Argentina Sava, aged 16, from Tinsley, was last seen by her family at home at around 12.25am.

It is thought that she may have made her way to the Bamber Bridge area near Preston, Lancashire.

South Yorkshire Police said officers ‘are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare’.

Argentina is around 5ft tall and has short, black hair.

It is not known what she was wearing but it is thought she may have been wearing a skirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 21 of February 15.