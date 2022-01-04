Two casualties taken to hospital after serious car crash on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield on Sunday
Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance last night after a serious car crash on a major Sheffield road.
The casualties were injured in the collision on Chesterfield Road on Sunday night, just after 9pm, with emergency servces called to the scene. The extent of the injuries are not known, but they did not need to be cut out of the car.
The collision happened near the road’s junction with Low Edges Road. South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service, all attended the incident.
A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said today: “We received an emergency call at 9.05pm on Sunday 2 January 2022 to reports of a collision between two vehicles on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield.
They added in a statement: "Two ambulances, a critical care paramedic and a manager were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”