The man named only as Lee, age 41, was last seen dropping his children off in Maltby, near Rotherham, around 3.30pm yesterday (January 2).

He is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, medium build with light brown hair and a light brown beard. He is known to wear glasses and it is believed he may be wearing a t-shirt, jeans and trainers.

A police spokesman said: “When he dropped his children off he was driving a black Ford Focus with the registration number EN07 XRP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police ‘concerned’ after dad, named only as Lee, goes missing after dropping off children in Maltby, Rotherham

“He made phone contact with family at about 7pm and it is believed he was refuelling his car in the area at the time.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Lee's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”