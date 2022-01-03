M1 motorway closed near Sheffield due to police incident this morning

Police closed the M1 near Sheffield in the early hours of today because of a major incident.

By David Kessen
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 7:42 am

The road was closed at junction 30 this morning, and drivers were warned to expected delays, at around 2am.

National Highways: East Midland said the M1 was closed in both directions within J30 Barlborough due to a police led incident. Traffic was being diverted up and over the junction via the exit and entry slip roads, and drivers were told to approarch with caution

It re-opened around an hour later.

The M1 is closed at junction 30 this morning due to a police incident. Picture: Google
