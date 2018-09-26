Two arrested over two stabbings in Sheffield suburbs in space of 10 minutes

Two men have been quizzed over stabbings in neighbouring Sheffield suburbs in the space of 10 minutes.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested and held on suspicion of wounding and robbery over incidents in Aston and Swallownest on Sunday night.

A man was slashed outside Del's in Swallownest on Sunday

In the first attack, an 18-year-old man was slashed on his hands and leg outside Del’s convenience store on High Street, Swallownest.

Ten minutes later a 21-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his arm and ribs during an attack on the car park close to McColl’s convenience store on Worksop Road, Aston.

A man was stabbed on the car park close to McColl's convenience store in Aston on Sunday night

Detectives are treating both incidents as linked.

The suspects have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 886 of September 23 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.