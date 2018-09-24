Stabbing victims in stable condition after two linked attacks in Sheffield suburbs

https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/mum-of-sheffield-stabbing-victim-calls-for-end-to-knife-crime-1-9363683Two stabbing victims knifed within 10 minutes of each other in two connected attacks are both in hospital in a stable condition this afternoon.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in his arm and ribs after an attack on the car park close to McColl’s convenience store on Worksop Road, Aston, at 8.15pm yesterday.

A man was stabbed on the car park outside this convenience store in Aston last night

COURT: Barnsley man in court on murder charge



Violence flared when a group of masked men approached two stationary cars.

CRIME: Sheffield murder suspect remains in custody over fatal stabbing at Centertainment

Ten minutes before the stabbing an 18-year-old man was knifed in an attack outside Del’s convenience store on High Street, Swallownest.

The teenager suffered slash wounds to his hands and leg.

Both victims were taken to hospital, where they remain today.

READ MORE: Mum of Sheffield stabbing victim calls for end to knife crime

Detectives believe the incidents may be linked.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 886 of September 23 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.